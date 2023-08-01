Michigan County Having One Heck Of A Week

Ah, Macomb County, Michigan. We meet again.

The folk who live in and traverse through the large suburb along Detroit’s northeastern border are having a hell of a week after both a water main break flooded a few roads and an out-of-control car slammed into the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office jail. And, my dudes, it only Tuesday.



Advertisement

On Friday, a Macomb native slammed into the Sheriff’s office jail after the brakes on the driver’s Chevy Cruze failed, the Detroit Free Press reports:

A car driven by a 43-year-old Mt. Clemens woman jumped a curb and flattened a tree before crashing through a barbed wire fence and smashing into the Macomb County Jail were it finally came to stop on Friday, according to the Macomb County Sheriff Department. [...] The sheriff’s department did not provide an estimate on how fast the car was going. The driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released. The sheriff department said she showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. However, she is to be charged with reckless driving and not having insurance, according to a statement by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department.﻿

Advertisement Advertisement

Then Tuesday, a water main broke in two places along 23 Mile Road (too hard even for Eminem up there) and 22 Mile Road. A geyser of water burst from just under the street at 22 Mile and Romeo Plank, arching 15 feet into the air and over the two-lane road. The break at 23 Mile Road flooded a farmer’s field and cut off access to the road. Five Macomb County communities are now on at least a 48-hour boil advisory, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Macomb County water main break leads to boil water advisory for 5 communities

All of this in the same county as Mound Road, unaffectionately known to locals as Pound Road, which got such back potholes back in 2019 new broadcasters just set up shop next to it to catch driver after driver suffering from flats. At least it’s easy to navigate around the county right now. Oh, what? There are 39 open traffic construction projects right now?

Advertisement

Look, no one is saying Macomb was cursed by the anger of thousands of angry motorists as they ratcheted on their spares in the middle of winter or stood in bumper-to-bumper gridlock due to closed roads during the height of summer, but it does seem a reasonable explanation at this point.