Michael Schumacher won seven Formula 1 titles, most famously with Ferrari, though he spent the final three years of his F1 racing career driving for Mercedes. It was during part of that period when, off the track, he drove this 2010 Mercedes C63 AMG Estate, a car that by virtue is a fast station wagon. It goes up for auction February 3.

Bonhams, the auction house, estimates that the car will sell for up to $110,000, which is pretty optimistic for a car whose best examples seem to go for around $50,000-$60,000 on Bring A Trailer, but maybe Schumacher’s name just adds that much extra.

Here’s how Bonhams describes this one’s history, including the Schumacher bit:

Having joined the newly formed Mercedes GP Petronas Formula 1 Team, seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher received this Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Estate in January 2010. The car was registered to Mercedes-Benz AG in Schlieren (Switzerland) but in annotations to the Swiss Fahrzeugausweis, Michael Schumacher is recorded as Conducteur (as Schumacher, Mickael). As one would expect, the Mercedes was luxuriously equipped; indeed, the fitted options would have added more than €20,000 to the list price. The car remained at Michael Schumacher’s disposal until 28th July 2010. From 2011 to 2015, the car belonged to a Swiss gentleman, who is responsible for most of the car’s mileage. A Mercedes-Benz service report with seven services during this time is on file. In 2015, at 146,278 kilometres, the car passed to a Mercedes-Benz engineer in Germany. Its new owner returned the car to excellent condition; among other things he changed all four wheels while adding fewer than 1,000 kilometres to the total. The current vendor purchased the Mercedes in early 2018. He has only used the car in the summer months, and all necessary services have been carried out by the local Mercedes-Benz dealer. The odometer reading is just under 152,000 at time of cataloguing.

That would be 152,000 kilometers, or around 94,000 miles, which is a bit high but not really a dealbreaker, given that the car seems like it’s in good shape and you can tell people about the Schumacher thing, you know, at the pub and what not. It is a fact that will be interesting to your friends for about two seconds, but, more practically, you will also have a really good car on your hands, with a V8 and 450 horsepower. The mileage is probably on the high side because the car is fun and useful, after all.