The U.S. market is getting a second Formula One Grand Prix next year with the addition of a new street-ish circuit on the grounds of the Miami Dolphins stadium. With Circuit Of The Americas currently still on the 2022 schedule, it looks like F1 fans in America will have an extra reason to get excited for the zoom zoom go fast cars. It seems that Netflix has done a lot to raise the value of F1 in this country, and this might be the first major piece of growth as a result.

We’ve been following the saga of the Miami Grand Prix for seemingly years now, but the track is actually being built, the whole thing is allegedly funded, and now it’s officially on the F1 calendar for 2022. There was a time when this didn’t seem possible, but here we are just 8 months out from the race, and May 8th is the finalized date. I mean, it’s always possible that the date will get kicked out to some other time, like a James Bond film. And Florida is such a mess right now that it’s totally possible the state descends into chaos over the winter and the green scaly ‘Florida water dogs’ take over the territory as their own.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan. “The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar. “This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”

The Hard Rock Stadium complex is getting a total exterior revamp to host F1, including some pretty impressive grandstand complexes along the track, and a Middle-East-rivalling VIP complex on the main straight. The track layout looks alright, I suppose. Maybe it’s time to get optimistic about this thing.