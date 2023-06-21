The Mexican government destroyed 14 homemade tanks known as “Monsters” used by the country’s vicious narco gangs in their reign of terror and bloodshed that has gripped Mexico for decades.

The destruction was held in the border town of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, which Vice news reports is currently a hot spot for monstruos (monsters.) Not much else is known about the event itself, besides that a cavalcade of officials were present for the destruction, and not one of them apparently thought to pull their phone out and hold it horizontally to record the best part of seizing homemade tanks.

The monstruos are a rising problem in the area just south of Texas:

The practice of Mexican criminal gangs building their own armored vehicles has proliferated in recent years. The use of monstruos is especially prominent in Tamaulipas, as well as the western states of Michoacan and Jalisco. In July 2020, the CJNG released a video of dozens of its members lined up in front of a long caravan of camouflaged armored cars in an apparent attempt to intimidate its rivals and the government with the blatant display of its arsenal and manpower.

The actual destruction of the monstruos was all very official and orderly but see, my plan is entirely different. I got to thinking about this due to a story this week that Antigua and Barbuda bumped its GDP up by four percent just by selling just one of those seized Russian yachts. But there’s a lot of creative ways to make cash off of notorious criminals, however; like making these monster vehicles face off in a demolition derby/death race. Officials should not only film the destruction of the monstruos but make an event out of it. There is nothing I’d like to see more than these huge, homemade mechanized beasts slamming into each other in some sort of winner-take-all demolition derby. And when only one vehicle is left standing, we could blow it up with a ton of fireworks as a nice public fuck you to the narcos.

Get at me, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, I want at least producer’s rights on this.