Image: Mercedes-Benz

Thanks to the success of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the German marque wants to Maybach some other models, like the new Maybach GLS, just announced at the Frankfurt Motor Show. And, coming in at a predicted £150,000 ($184,822.50), this SUV is going to be nicer than anything I ever buy for the rest of my entire life.

The SUV should be hitting markets in China, North America, and Russia sometime later in 2019, Autocar.co.uk reports, with its direct competitors being luxury models such as the Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The Maybach-badged GLS will be reminiscent of the standard GLS, but with extra luxury. On the exterior, there will be new grille and head/taillight designs, plus more flashy chrome and individual wheel designs. Inside, you can expect three rows of seating, plus higher-end materials and electronics than the current Mercedes GLS.

Aside from that, though, there isn’t a ton of information on concrete specs—the Autocar article focuses a lot in the realm of speculation regarding what could be featured in the car, If the Maybach GLS is to be released sometime in 2019, it’s likely that we’ll hear something sooner rather than later.