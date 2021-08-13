A leaked News Channel Update document sent to Mercedes-Benz dealers today reveals that sales of a large number of AMG models, all with V8 engines, will be suspended for model year 2022. These models include the AMG GT 63, AMG E63 S, the AMG G63, the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, and other fast, expensive cars.

The update explains the situation like this:

MBAG has prioritized its focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to, challenges in the supply chain that have an impact on the product portfolio offered in the US market.

The update goes on to note that

“This action applies to previously ordered MY22 GLE580, GLS580, GLS600 Maybach and AMG V8 models...”

So, if you’ve got any of those already on order, sorry.

Here’s the full list of affected models:

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S SUV

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon

Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

GLE 580 4MATIC

GLS 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S SUV

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 SUV

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

G550

Mercedes-AMG G63

A call to a local dealership confirmed the information here, and I’ve reached out to Mercedes-Benz for comment, and will update when and if I hear back. This global supply chain issue is no joke, people.