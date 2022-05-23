Mercedes-Benz is trying to shift even further upmarket. It announced an expansion of Maybach with a new ultra-lux SL-Class. The big news though, is a new ‘Mythos’ line of vehicles that will sit above the already insanely-expensive Maybach.

According to CNET, the new name will signify “super limited, highly desirable vehicles” that are based on existing models. It’s similar to what Maybach is doing now, but with more.

A release from Mercedes-Benz says be a speedster version of the SL-Class, which would be sick as hell.

Advertisement

If you have the means to get one of these cars, that may not be enough. According to MB, the cars will only be made available to “dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz.” It’s sort of like the Ferrari and Rolex strategy of making you buy a bunch of stuff you don’t want in order to get the thing you do want.

Mercedes-Benz really wants you to know it is going all out with the Mythos vehicles in an attempt to cement them as a part of the brand’s lore.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Braun Electric Razor for Men Clean

Has a special flexible head to hit everywhere you need it to, has a variety of different functions to use to fit your preferred style, and is designed to last seven years. Buy for $250 at Amazon Advertisement

“Every car of the MYTHOS series will aim to earn its place alongside the brand’s historical pantheon of greats,” the release reads.

Those are some lofty goals. There’s no timetable yet on when we could expect Mythos-branded vehicles to hit the general public.

Advertisement

We reported last week that the company would be “trimming the tree at the bottom” by getting rid of some cheaper vehicle offerings. It’ll be putting most of their money behind higher-priced vehicles. More than 75 percent of its investments will be dedicated to the high-end luxury segments. There’s no official word, but the smart money says that if you want an A-Class, you may want to act sooner rather than later.

Both these announcements came during the company’s Economics of Desire strategy update.