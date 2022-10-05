The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class aren’t dead just yet. We’ve reported the company is most likely killing off its base models, but not before a mid-cycle refresh. Although, refresh may be putting it a bit too strongly for both models



Pretty much the only difference on the outside between the pre- and post-refresh A-Class is a different grill pattern, new optional LED headlights and standard LED tail lights, a handful of new wheel designs and a new rear diffuser.

Similarly, there’s not a ton of new stuff with the B-Class’s exterior either. There’s a tweaked front fascia and grille designed to give the car “a dynamic boost.” Goddamn, I love marketing terms. Like the A-Class, there are new LED headlights available as an option and LED taillights are now standard. There’s also a small spoiler and four new wheel designs to choose from.



Much like the outside of these two cars, the inside got similar and subtle updates.

Both cars get standard 7-inch digital gauge clusters and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with the option of getting a second 10.25-inch display for the cluster. Both vehicles also get flat-bottom steering wheels and an updated MBUX infotainment system.

There is one pretty notable chance to MBUX – the trackpad is gone. It’s now solely a touchscreen system (if you don’t count steering wheel controls) on both cars. You can also control the system using the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.



There are some pretty neat changes under the hood of the A-Class. All non-AMG gasoline models will be paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. At launch, the car will be offered in A180, A200, A220 4Matic, A250e, A250 4Matic, A180d, A200d and A220d guises. Those will be sold alongside Mercedes-AMG A35, A45 and A45S models.

It’s not immediately clear which of these models will make it to the U.S., though I reached out to Mercedes and will update this post if I hear back. Currently, Benz only sells the A220 and A220 4Matic. One thing is absolutely certain though. We won’t get any of the A-Class hatchback offerings here. Never have. Never will. Alas.



The B-Class will follow suit engine-wise – other than AMG offerings. One big difference, however, is a plug-in hybrid version of the B-Class. Mercedes-Benz says it’ll be able to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 25 minutes. The electric motor it is attached to produces 80 kW of power on its own.



So, it’s sort of anyone’s guess as to whether or not we will see any of these new models on U.S. shores. Perhaps we will get a few of the A-Class offerings (before the car is officially dead in this country), but we almost certainly won’t get any B-Class vehicles. That’s too bad, if you ask me. But, Mercedes says it’s moving away from cheaper cars, so I suppose it does make sense for them. Bleh.