Mercedes-AMG Plans To Give The C 63 A V8 After All: Report

Last year, we got our first official look at the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. It made 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque, and according to Mercedes, it could hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. As the last part of its name suggests, it’s a hybrid, and the electric motor is part of why it’s so powerful. But purists weren’t necessarily upset that the C 63 had gone hybrid. They were upset that it had dropped its V8 in favor of a four-cylinder. But soon, they may get what they were initially hoping for.

Car and Driver reports that according to two independent sources, the V8 is coming back and not just on the C 63. Allegedly, the E 63 will get V8 power again, as well. At the moment, it’s reportedly being tuned and tweaked to make sure it meets Euro 7 emissions requirements and should be back in business in 2026. That’s still a few years away, but it’s not that far off, especially considering the C 63 isn’t even sold in the U.S. currently. Car and Driver also reports that according to senior engineers, shoving four more cylinders under the hood of both the C-Class and E-Class shouldn’t be particularly complicated and only requires small changes to the bodywork.

Assuming this report is accurate, one thing that isn’t clear is whether the four-cylinder 63s will stay in the lineup alongside the V8-powered ones or if the V8 will simply replace the four-cylinder. Additionally, will there be a performance advantage to offset the added weight of the V8? Four-cylinder or not, the new C 63 S’s engine already makes 469 hp, while the V8 in the last C 63 S only made a hair over 500 hp. And finally, how much more will the V8 version cost?

We’re sure we’ll have to wait to have our questions answered since Mercedes has yet to officially confirm this report, but we sure do look forward to finding out. Unless, of course, Mercedes doesn’t actually plan to bring back the V8. That’s the kind of news we’d prefer not to hear.