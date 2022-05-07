While I’ve heard the phrase “Drive like you stole it” used in several contexts in racing, I don’t think I ever actually had a reference point to what that meant outside of police chases. Now, there might be someone at your local track who literally stole the car they’re driving because someone in San Antonio, Texas no longer has a GT4 car.

Early Friday morning, someone stole a white 2019 GMC Denali HD pick-up truck and its attached trailer from a parking lot in San Antonio. Inside the trailer was a 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 race car. The only reason why the owner knows roughly when his truck was stolen was due to emailed notifications from OnStar. The anonymous owner told KENS 5 in an interview, “I came back at about 8:00 (Friday) morning and there’s nothing here.”

The owner also recalled their initial interaction with law enforcement, “The police officer indicated, when he came out here, he says, ‘This is not my jurisdiction, but I’ve been out here a few times. Every one of the calls have been stolen vehicles out of this parking lot.” That area of San Antonio has seen a rise in car thefts and burglaries since the start of 2022, including the theft of a Winter Paralympian’s medals from his Tesla. The Mercedes owner hopes the car’s relative rarity will lead to its recovery.

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 is equipped with a four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 510 horsepower. I shouldn’t have to tell you that the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 is not street-legal, but it’s not impossible to modify the Mercedes for road use. Though if you’ve suddenly come into possession of a Mercedes-AMG GT4, the vehicle’s fuel mileage is 20.6 miles per gallon, and it can carry 31.7 gallons of fuel in its tank. The latest Mercedes-AMG GT4 model currently retails at $209,590.