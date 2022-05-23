Mercedes AMG has had an almost American-like quality to its engines with the way they sound and their power. But recently, plans have changed. Efficiency and electric are the way to go and AMG is changing, too . According to Car and Driver, that means that the twin-turbo V8 in the C 63 will soon be no longer .

There was a time when Mercedes AMG used model names that actually referred to that model’s respective engine output. The number 63 used to refer to the M156 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8. Any AMG model ending in 63 from the late ’00s into the mid-2010s used this engine. But then 63 was thrown out the window in the mid-2010’s in favor of a downsized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a hot vee (turbos are sat between the cylinder heads) set up. This engine has been used in every 63 model (and some non-Mercedes models) since 2015. Now rumor has it this engine is being replaced in AMG’s 63 models.



Advertisement

According to Car & Driver, the 2023 C63 will get its power from a turbocharged I4. While this engine is used in the CLA/GLA 45 models, Car & Driver says the C63’s setup will mirror the SL and C 43 models which use a 400-volt electric turbocharger on the engine. It’s a trick Mercedes learned from racing that results in turbo boost coming on before exhaust gases. They claim that because of this, there will be no turbo lag. The setup doesn’t stop there.



The 400 volts that will power the turbocharger by way of a hybrid system with a rear-mounted electric motor with a small battery pack positioned above that they claim can give an extra 200 horsepower in 10-second boosts. AMG claims that this setup will result in “at least 442 horsepower.” This same setup will also be used on the 4.0-liter V8 to create AMG 73 models, according to Car And Driver. It’s an interesting setup for sure. But you can’t beat the sound of those V8s. And all this ultimately adds weight and complexity to vehicles that are supposed to be performance cars. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see until it becomes official.

