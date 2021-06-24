ShopSubscribe
Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat

This marks the 13th time AMG and Cigarette Racing have partnered on a boat.

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz

Since 2007, the Cigarette Racing team has been collaborating with Mercedes-AMG to create various boats that go along with the carmaker’s performance models. If the recently introduced $325,000 AMG GT Black Series isn’t fast enough for you, feast your eyes on the Cigarette 41' Nighthawk AMG Black Series special edition boat.

Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz

The boat is the result of a collaboration between the Cigarette Racing Team, the Mercedes-AMG design team, and Gorden Wagener the chief design officer for Mercedes. The exterior catches your eye first. It gets finished in an orange hue called Magmabeam that blends into black towards the bow. Big ass individually-painted black AMG logos are on each side of the ship. Something like this doesn’t get decals.

Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz

Of course, the interior has the attention to detail you would expect from a boat like this. Gray, black, and orange detailing are the main interior colors. The seats are made of something called Cigarette Cool upholstery. They are designed to dissipate heat while a sporty driving layout for the captain emphasizes its performance along with useful nautical technology like Garmin touchscreens.

Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz

This boat is all about performance, though. The centerpiece of the Nighthawk is five 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines. Each engine makes 450 prop shaft horsepower for a total combined output of an insane 2,250 horsepower. That means this thing has a top speed of over 90 mph on the water.

Cigarette isn’t talking price, but you probably can’t afford it if you have to ask. For comparison, a regular 41' Nighthawk is just under $900,000.

Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz
Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz
Illustration for article titled Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat
Image: Mercedes Benz
Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

zombieawde30
AWD E30

Cool, $1M boat with speaker grilles out of a high schooler’s ‘04 civic.