Mercedes-AMG And Cigarette Racing Having Collaborated To Create A 2,250-HP Boat

Since 2007, the Cigarette Racing team has been collaborating with Mercedes- AMG to create various boats that go along with the carmaker’s performance models. I f the recently introduced $325,000 AMG GT Black Series isn’t fast enough for you, feast your eyes on the Cigarette 41' Nighthawk AMG Black Series special edition boat.

The boat is the result of a collaboration between the Cigarette Racing Team, the Mercedes-AMG design team, and Gorden Wagener the chief design officer for Mercedes. The exterior catches your eye first. It gets finished in an orange hue called Magmabeam that blends into black towards the bow. Big ass individually- painted black AMG logos are on each side of the ship. Something like this doesn’t get decals.



Of course, the interior has the attention to detail you would expect from a boat like this. Gray, black, and orange detailing are the main interior colors. The seats are made of something called Cigarette Cool upholstery. They are designed to dissipate heat while a sporty driving layout for the captain emphasizes its performance along with useful nautical technology like Garmin touchscreens.



This boat is all about performance, though. The centerpiece of the Nighthawk is five 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines. Each engine makes 450 prop shaft horsepower for a total combined output of an insane 2,250 horsepower. That means this thing has a top speed of over 90 mph on the water.



Cigarette isn’t talking price, but you probably can’t afford it if you have to ask. For comparison, a regular 41' Nighthawk is just under $900,000.



