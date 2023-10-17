Mega-Yacht Builder Arksen Is Getting Into Overlanding With Unimog-Based 'Project Everest'

British boat builder Arksen is known for its giant water-bound play things, their hybrid-electric, partially-solar-powered, and recycled aluminum hull mega-yachts. The Arksen 85 is the company’s flagship, and will run you a little over $11 million with no options. The surface of the earth is only 70 percent water, and Arksen wanted to conquer the other 30 percent, so it introduced the new Arksen U1700, based on a massive Mercedes-Benz Unimog cab and chassis with a large house built on the back.

Houses are so expensive these days, and they can’t even go rock crawling at Moab. If you’re looking for a way to get away from it all with your whole family, this monster machine might be the one you need. It’s got every amenity you’d expect from an extreme overlanding vehicle, including a full kitchen, a basic shower and composting toilet bathroom, and three beds. When you get to camp, there’s a separate outdoor kitchen and shower for your comfort. Who needs to be cramped inside to cook when you can make dinner on the edge of the world?



This is a modern and luxurious take on the rugged lifestyle, giving you all of the amenities you’d require from a small hotel room or New York studio apartment. Whom amongst us hasn’t wanted to shirk their responsibilities and head out into the wilderness for a few years? This is the perfect truck for just that eventuality.

The company doesn’t list a price for this massive house on wheels, but you can bet it won’t come cheap. A standard single-cab Unimog will run just shy of a quarter million all on its own. I’d be surprised if you could purchase one of these for less than seven figures. Depending on your financial situation, you can theoretically get a home loan for an RV, so you’d have 20-30 years of payments to make that million-plus a little more palatable. You only live once, you know.

