This year, IMSA is offering its first-ever Drive for Diversity scholarship, and the series has just announced its first 10 finalists after sorting through 35 different applicants.

Basically, IMSA has leveraged its partnerships with companies like Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, LAT Photo, and OMP to help provide around $250,000 worth of support to the driver ultimately selected from among these 10 finalists.

The scholarship application was a pretty in-depth one. Drivers needed to want to compete in IMSA (obviously) and also have some great on-track results in other junior racing categories (also pretty obvious). A little mor e challenging was the development of a business plan that would enable these drivers to compete on a full-time basis in 2022, since that $250,000 will only go so far.

IMSA has since released the 10 finalists, who are:

Sabré Cook (27; Grand Junction, Colorado): 2021 W Series competitor, first woman to finish on the podium in Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge North America

Courtney Crone (20; Corona, California): 2021 recipient of the Gorsline Scholarship for Young Racers, competitor in IMSA Prototype Challenge and Chili Bowl Nationals

Christina Lam (33; Vienna, Virginia): Current driver coach with Hi-Speed Motorsports and Skip Barber Racing School

Sarah Montgomery (27; Lafayette, Louisiana): Current competitor in World Racing League, also first woman to score a podium in Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup

Sebastian Carazo (23; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico): Current competitor in Porsche Carrera Cup North America, winner of the 2019 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA

Jaden Conwright (22; Newark, California): Recently debuted in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

David Dalton (23; Charlotte, North Carolina): Former competitor in F4 United States Championship, Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series

Mateo Llarena (17; Hallandale, Florida): Lamborghini GT3 Junior driver, youngest pole-winner in WeatherTech SportsCar Championship history

Kyle Loh (22; San Jose, California): Current leader of Formula Pro USA Western Championships, third-place finisher in 2019 Formula For USA F4 West Coast, driving instructor at Allan Berg Racing Schools

Nikko Reger (23; Austin, Texas): Winner of the 2018 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup, competitor in IMSA Prototype Challenge and SRO

The ultimate winner of the Diverse Driver Development Scholarship will be announced during the week of the Motul Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta.