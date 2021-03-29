Meet The Dredgers And Tugboats That Freed The Ever Given

The Svitzer Port Said 1 and 2 sit side-by-side next to the Ever Given. Photo : Suez Canal Authority

Boatlopnik Because boats are cars too Prev Next View All

It’s like the old saying goes: It takes a village to rescue a Golden-class container ship. More specifically, it takes 18 tugboats and a dredger over a period of six days, if we’re being pedantic.

Anyhow, the Ever Given is finally free as of Monday morning thanks to around-the-clock digging and tugging, not to mention a lift from mother nature herself in the form of rising tide. The Suez Canal Authority threw everything it had at the effort, and when that didn’t suffice, it called in the assistance of even larger machinery. Here, we’re recognizing their contributions to the seemingly impossible task.