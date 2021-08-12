Boy, that Zak Brown guy is really turning McLaren around lately, isn’t he? After years of totally dumbass moves and some mid-pandemic financial troubles, Brown managed to engineer a financial and race results rebound that is truly impressive. This newest move just shows how McLaren Racing is continuing to make the right moves.

The F1 team is really coming to terms with its Mercedes powerplant and at least one of its drivers has been kicking ass this year. Over in IndyCar, the team has been gelling like never before, and at least one of its drivers is having a stellar championship-effort season. The team’s Extreme E third arm is just getting started, but it already looks pretty great with the signing of poly-talent Tanner Foust.

Zak Brown on the team’s new hire: “We are thrilled that Tanner has joined the McLaren Racing family of drivers. He is a top-class off-road competitor with a wealth of experience and a winning record. Alongside his driving prowess he’s a fantastic personality, who will help us connect with new fans around the world and bring the purpose and important messages of Extreme E to the fore.”

American driver Foust is one of the most popular names in the sport these days. After a career as successful as his has been, Foust could be totally forgiven for retiring and living a luxurious life of small plane flying and Porsche driving, but he’s too competitive for that. The four-time rallycross champion, four-time X-games gold medalist, and two-time Formula Drift champion isn’t happy just sitting on his laurels. Just last month the guy won his class at the Pikes Peak hillclimb. Yeah, no slowing him down.

Tanner Foust’s comments on his new job: “To be able to race for McLaren is every driver’s dream and the opportunity to compete for the team in this innovative and imaginative racing series makes it even more special. The concept is unique and the challenge compelling. It will enable me to draw on all my experience and skills, while being part of a positive cause addressing key issues for our planet and society.”

As you may know, Extreme E is the off-road electric buggy racing happening all over the world. We’ve covered it a lot recently, because while it’s still in its first season, the sport has captured the attention of some of the biggest racers and teams from around the world. McLaren is just the next in a long line of racing efforts making an attempt at this new electric series.

Of course Extreme E mandates that each car be piloted by two drivers, one male and one female. As a result, Tanner’s teammate will necessarily be a woman racer. Not only that, but whomever she may be, she’ll be the first female McLaren Racing driver in history. Amazing.