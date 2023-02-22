McLaren 720S Loses Drag Race to BMW X3 M Then Immediately Crashes

We’ve all had bad days, here or there. Sometimes you lose your keys, you stub your toe, or a delayed train makes you late for work. Other times, you hop in your supercar only to embarrassingly lose a drag race to a family crossover — then immediately crash into the first bale of hay you see.

We may not all be able to relate to that specific bad day, but at least one McLaren 720S owner can. A video shared on TikTok shows exactly that — the McLaren desperately trying to keep up with a BMW X3 M, then running out of braking room as the seemingly improvised drag strip quickly becomes grass and hay.

Road and Track says the video came from a runway event in England, which lines up with the cars’ UK plates. The road surface looks uneven and poorly maintained — far from a prepped surface that would give the rear-wheel-drive 720s its best chance in the quarter mile. Combine that with the generally wet appearance of everything in frame, and you start to see how the BMW walks away from the more powerful supercar.

The driver of the 720S plowed head-on into the hay bales that marked the end of the impromptu dragstrip, brake lights fully on as they attempt to rein in the car. Video after the crash shows the McLaren bearing large letters on the underside of its wing, encouraging onlookers to “WORK HARDER .” Perhaps if the driver decided to brake harder, they wouldn’t be in this situation.

The video is set to popular TikTok audio “Oh No” by Kreepa, which indirectly samples the famed “oh no” lines from “Remember (Walking in the Sand)“ by The Shangri-Las. If any bad day is truly deserving of those sped-up words, it’s this one.