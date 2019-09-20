Image: Mazda

Stick a bunch of racers eager to make a mark on the sport into identically prepared Mazda MX-5 race cars, and let them loose on some of the best race tracks in North America, and you’re bound to see some exhilarating racing action. The Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup Series comes to an end this weekend at Laguna Seca. And what better place is there for such a thing to happen?

With a combination of relatively low speed racing, a focus on maintaining momentum and grabbing the perfect draft becomes paramount. These racers are willing to bend a few fenders to keep their mid-corner speeds up, and you just have to watch one MX-5 Cup race to see that play out.

There are still six drivers in contention for the championship, with a double header this weekend anything could happen. Three of those drivers are long-shots, as there are only 62 points left up for grabs, but realistically it will come down to the three leaders duking it out for the prize. Bryan Ortiz has 221 points, Selin Rollan sits on 210, and Robert Stout tails them both with 197 points. Fifteen-year-old Robert Noaker is fourth in the standings, while series Rookie of the year Michael Carter is fifth.

This group of racers is fighting for the series’ $200,000 scholarship to advance their racing career. If they have to risk balling up a shiny sports car to get there, don’t think they won’t.

Even without that added intrigue, it’d be worth checking out. The long straights and tricky corners of Laguna Seca waiting to bite any of these racers if they step out of line, this is going to be one hell of a race.

Thankfully, we can all witness this four-wheeled insanity live and in technicolor! Mazda will be live-streaming the racing action from Northern California. Check out all the action right here!

Race 1 - Saturday 9/21 @ 2:30 PM ET

Race 2 - Saturday 9/21 @ 8:55 PM ET

In the meantime, to get yourself amped for the action Saturday, check out the most recent round of racing from Portland a few weeks ago.