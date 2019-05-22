In case you haven’t been paying attention, the all-new 2019 Mazda 3 is a very good car. There are faster cars and cheaper cars, but it’s one of the best overall packages for the money. If you’re the owner of an older Mazda 3 and interested in this new one, pay attention: there’s a good deal in your future.

Mazda is one of the few brands that consistently offers a loyalty rebate, and now it’s cranked it up even more. According to our friends at CarsDirect.com, Mazda just launched a new loyalty program for current Mazda 3 owners that offers a $750 rebate towards the purchase of the 2019 model.

This can be combined with the standard loyalty rebate of $750, bringing the total rebate to $1,500.

You would think that more automakers would reward repeat customers with incentives, but it’s rare to see brands like Honda, Toyota, and Subaru but any cash on the hood to keep buyers in the family. I guess they figure they have a loyal enough buyer base that it isn’t necessary. However, Mazda has consistently offered various rebates throughout the years for its current owners.

While there are no other rebates available for the 2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, the $1,500 combined loyalty program can also be used in conjunction with the 2.9 percent APR special for 60 months.



While some folks on the Jalopnik staff think that the all-wheel-drive Mazda 3 is the only one you should buy, remember if you want a manual transmission that is available in front-wheel-drive only.

Of course, if you aren’t a Mazda 3 owner and the price point of the new car is pushing it a bit, Mazda is also offering $2,000 in customer cash on the previous generation car which is still pretty fantastic. Plus, dealers are very motivated to clear out these older units.



Now those of you in the market for a pre-owned Mazda 3 may want to hang tight since this trade in incentive may increase the inventory on lightly-used models. While a new car might not be in the cards for your budget, quality Mazda 3 sedans and hatchbacks can be found easily in the $15,000 range.

