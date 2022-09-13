After a 15-week break to recover from repeated surgeries to mend a devastating right arm injury, Marc Marquez will make his much-anticipated return to his Repsol Honda Team for the upcoming MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, the team reports.

Marquez has been battling this injury for a while. He first injured his right arm at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez and has been making periodic returns to competition, punctuated by four surgeries, ever since.

This news comes in light of an ongoing hesitance about his ability to participate. Marquez noted in the past that his insistence on getting back on the bike has contributed in his delay in recovery. Further, he recently tested a bike at Misano, where he came away telling media that he was “suffering more than enjoying” being back on the bike.



That said, he’s confident in his return.

“Big smile, you can see, which means I’ll be at the Aragon GP. Racing, of course,” he said in an Instagram video. “After talking to the doctors and the team, we have decided that the best for my recovery is to continue on the bike, adding up kilometers for next year.

“Doing it in the Aragon GP in front of all the fans is priceless. I’m sure your support will help me go through the whole weekend. Looking forward to Friday and being on the bike.”

After the Misano test, Marquez noted that much of his discomfort on the bike has come from the fact that his muscles still aren’t up to competitive caliber; he said that he was fine on slower laps and left-hand corners, but high-speed portions of the circuit and right-hand corners show a lack of strength.

There will undoubtedly be a massive learning curve for Marquez in the near future, and the once-dominant Marquez will have a lot riding on his return. He sits 15th in the current points standings, and his Honda team currently sits last in the constructors’ standings.