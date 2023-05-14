This week is all about mods and restoring. There’s a hell of a barn find from Hagerty, what’s probably the world’s first modified BMW XM, dropping a Ferrari V8 into a Subaru WRX and a how-to guide for those wanting to build a Spoon-inspired EG Honda Civic hatch. Check out our picks for this week’s collection of the best automotive videos from YouTube.
A High Mileage BMW E60 5 Series
While the allure of a V10 M5 is almost irresistible, those potential repair bills will make you snap out of that really quick. M539 Restorations is willing to take that bullet for us. This week the channel highlights its high mileage E60 M5 and whether or not those miles affect its V10s power output.
Chris Harris Drives the Lotus Emira
Chris Harris is at it again. Dude seems to be everywhere, sometimes. This week he’s on Top Gear he checks out Lotus’ newest sports car, the Emira.
An Audi R8 With Almost 2k Horsepower Vs. A Hot Rod Ford Model T
Hoonigan is up to wild shit again. This week they’re racing an Audi R8 with nearly 2,000 horsepower against a Ford Model T hot rod that looks like it could be an extra in a heavy metal music video.
A Ferrari V8 in a Subaru Rally Car
A Ferrari V8 in a Subaru rally car sounds like a project car run amok in the most wonderful way. Dirtfish sits down with Sam Albert, driving instructor and competitor in the North American Rally Cup, as he explains how and why he choose to combine two such unexpected vehicles to make a rally monster that might be just a little too fast and powerful for its own good.
Will a BMW XM Take Mods?
The BMW XM hasn’t even been out a year and someone is already trying to modify it. Watch as Urban Automotive tries to modify what is supposed to be the next generation of BMW M vehicle in the first part of a two-part series.
A British Supercar That’s Even Scary to Drive Digitally
If you grew up playing Grand Turismo as a kid like I did, you’ll know that in the game, particularly Gran Turismo 2, one of the hardest and scariest cars to drive was the TVR Cerbera Speed 12. It was guaranteed to put you into a wall.
This week, DriveTribe checks out the only road-going version of the real car ever made. And yes, it’s even more wild in real life.
Building a Spoon-Inspired EG Honda Civic
While popular Japanese Honda tuner Spoon wasn’t really a thing in the U.S., those that knew of it, knew. Parts for those old EG Honda Civics from the 1990s may be hard to come by, but Automotive Anatomy shows how you can make your own Spoon EG Civic hatchback using just these tuner parts.
A Land Cruiser We Never Got in the U.S.
While the U.S. did receive the 80 Series Toyota Land Cruiser as both the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX, we never received the one enthusiasts really wanted. This week, Larry Chen checks out a manual-equipped 80 Series Land Cruiser that will have you starting your own searches to find one for sale.
An Ultimate Barn Find
We all love a good barn find. From old race cars to multi-million dollar one-offs, finding one and bringing it to life can be a great watch. But they’ll often leave you to think how someone could leave such a glorious machine behind, alone for decades.
This week, Hagerty comes across one of the best barn finds I’ve ever seen: a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A 340 Six Pack. Watch as they try to get it to run after sitting for all of these years.
Restoring a Ferrari F40
The Ferrari F40 was one of the best supercars of the late 1980s. While many in private collections are in pristine condition, some aren’t as nice and need a little TLC. Check out this wonderful video from Tyrrell’s Classic Workshop that shows a detailed look at the restoration of this legendary super car.