The 7.7-litre V12 supercar that was too scary for anyone to drive

If you grew up playing Grand Turismo as a kid like I did, you’ll know that in the game, particularly Gran Turismo 2, one of the hardest and scariest cars to drive was the TVR Cerbera Speed 12. It was guaranteed to put you into a wall.

This week, DriveTribe checks out the only road-going version of the real car ever made. And yes, it’s even more wild in real life.