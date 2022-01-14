In early January, one man rammed into a car dealership in the Austin, Texas area and then entered the building with an AK-47 in what appeared to be a pursuit of someone inside, local news station KXAN reports.

Police identified Kenneth Ray Paynes as the suspect in the case, but he has yet to be caught.

At roughly 10:35 a.m. local time on Jan. 3, 2022, Paynes crashed a black Dodge Charger into the Nyle Maxwell Supercenter, a dealership selling Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, and Jeep vehicles that’s located in the northwest part of the city. He appeared to pull up to the service center garage bay, but the pressure sensor that normally opens the garage door was malfunctioning and didn’t open. When the door remained closed, Paynes repeatedly drove into the garage door.

It remained closed. At that point, Paynes parked the car next to the building and entered the business with his AK-47 drawn and a coffee in hand. The Austin Police Department claimed he appeared to be “looking for someone.” During the event, employees began to flee the building or hide under the impression that Paynes was an active shooter. No one reported hearing or seeing any shots.

From the article:

Police said a search warrant was executed at Paynes’ home, and the AK-47 was found, as well as three semi-automatic pistols and two AR-15 rifles. Paynes remains at large and is wanted for three felony warrants including terroristic threat, evading motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Police were also able to locate the Dodge Charger, in which they found other weapons.

Since then, Paynes has remained on the lam, and police have been unable to locate him. Police have now issued a warrant for his arrest and are asking anyone with any tips to call the Aggravated Assault Unit or Crime Stoppers.