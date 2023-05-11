I know a lot of random vehicles have popped up on the roads over the years, but you don’t usually expect many of them to turn out to be road legal, like this jet ski motorcycle, or whatever it is. Still, as The Miami Herald reports, officers in Alabama determined it to be legal for the roads.

The incident happened in Daphne, Alabama. In a Facebook post, the Daphne Police Department says they received calls that someone was driving around on a jet ski. When they stopped the guy, officers found that he was riding on what appeared to be a Sea Doo from the mid-1990s. Except this was no mere watercraft, having been converted into a motorcycle, with the wheels designed to be hidden. Viewed from afar, the vehicle looks like it’s floating.

Advertisement

After inspecting the — Jetcycle? Motorski? — police said it was street legal. “Since this thing was tagged and street legal and he was from out of state, we sent him off with a warning and instructions to get a helmet,” the Daphne Police Department said in the post.



30% Off iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum A little helper

This robot vacuum can deal with hard floors and carpets, can focus on dirtier areas of your home based on its own analytics, has a runtime of up to 75 minutes, and can even do extra cleaning when pollen or shedding season are here to help those with allergies breathe a little easier. Buy for $244 from Amazon Advertisement

The identity of the rider wasn’t released though I wish it were, as I have so many questions. Mainly: can it go from land to water at the flip of a switch? Or is it really just a motorcycle in a jet ski body shell? Also, I would tell him to wear a helmet and get some armor and gloves. All of this exposed skin is stressing me out.

