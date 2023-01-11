'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Will Race in ARCA Stock Car Series

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s a big week for famous people doing stuff they aren’t necessarily known for. After tennis star Rafael Nadal announced he was dipping a toe into all-electric speedboat racing, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz came out and told the world he would be racing full-time in ARCA this year.



Muniz, who starred in Agent Cody Banks, has a history with racing. The first event he entered was the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach way back in 2004. He finished seventh and seemingly caught the motorsport bug.

In 2007, Muniz entered 12 rounds of the Champ Car Atlantic Series, claiming a best finish of ninth in the 24-strong field.

Now, after dipping a toe in the series with a test drive in 2022, Muniz has announced that he’ll race full time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series. This year, He’ll drive the number 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

In a statement, the Racing Stripes actor said: “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Muniz will make his ARCA debut for Rette Jones Racing at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 .

Mark Rette, co-owner of the Rette Jones Racing team, added: “It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve. But with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.”

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series kicks off in February and runs through to October with 20 races at tracks including Pocono, Watkins Glen and Talladega Superspeedway.

