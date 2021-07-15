Make Your Summer Stimulating With A Slice Of Suzuki Samurai

It’s blazing hot in some parts of America right now, and there’s no better way to beat the heat than to take the doors and most of the top off of your Radwood-era four-wheeler and head for the hills. I mean, sitting at home in your air conditioning might be cooler, but is it really cooler? And who wouldn’t want this dope camo paint job and white steel wagon wheels? What an iconic look for this little Samurai.

Advertisement

My Craigslist cruising habits have once again uncovered something I strongly desire but absolutely do not need. While the temperatures have climbed to and stayed in excess of 100 ticks on the thermometer for the last few weeks, my wife has subtly been asking why we don’t have a convertible anymore. The answer, of course, being that I cut the roof off of our last one, and it’s currently undergoing major surgery in our garage. While I’m sure she means it as a semi-polite ribbing for my inability to focus on a single project, I’m going to take it to mean she actually wants a little convertible action of her own, so that’s why I’ve been looking for keywords ‘convertible’ and ‘project’ lately.

This little Sammy is an 86 model with a 1.3-liter under the hood, three pedals, a shift-it-yourself, and a nice round steering wheel, just as God herself intended. It’s a knock-around wonder that looks perfectly set up for the myriad Jeep trails within just a few miles of our home, which would make this a great way to spend a summer evening. It would even be awesome to load up the dog, a shitload of water, and a tent and head out into the desert for an overnight, which is about the only time of day here in Nevada where you won’t fry yourself to death.

While I might be cruising the Craigs, that doesn’t mean I actually need to buy anything else, as I’m still getting over the high of buying an Ambulance. So, I’ll pass on this one for now, but at just $4,000 this might be the score of the summer. Pick it up, have fun with it off road, enter it in a Radwood or two, and just generally enjoy yourself with this plucky little Japanese Jeep. See you on the trails?