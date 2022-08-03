The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is already a decent full-size SUV, but to me, it’s always been missing a certain something. That something is WOOD. Clearly someone else agrees with me.

Wagonmaster – a Texas based company that specializes in all things Wagonee r – will now sell you “wood” for the side of your new Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer. It’s a dream come true for weirdos like me.

The paneling extends from just behind the headlights, down the front and rear doors, and ends on the rear- quarter panel, just in front of the taillights. In addition , there’s a wooden appliqué that can be placed behind the rear license plate. It also comes with a little vinyl wood strip that you can place along the roof rails.

According to the website, you should be able to install the kit rather easily.

In a word, it’s perfect. The whole thing really just scratches some itch in my brain.

Like Grand Wagoneers of days gone by, this isn’t real wood. Instead, Wagonmasters uses vinyl sheets to make it look like the woodgrain and moldings used by the old car.

Something the wood does really well is break up the segments of the Wagoneer. It just works.

When you consider how expensive Wagoneers and Grand Wagonners are, the price for this kit sounds like a steal . It’ll run you $1,899.99, which isn’t too bad for the best aftermarket automotive accessory of the last decade.

Why Stellantis isn’t doing this itself is anyone’s guess. I’m just glad someone is.