Ford Supercharged Lexus LS430 LONG TERM UPDATE

Lexus and Ford are rarely mentioned in the same sentence. But Speed Academy is blurring those lines — having equipped a third-generation Lexus LS430 with a Ford M118 supercharger. These superchargers were originally made to fit the 4.6-liter V8 in the S197 generation Mustang, so this should prove to be an interesting pairing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

More Crappy Cars For Sale

More Crappy Cars For Sale

Guy Wants $105,000 For RUINED NSX?! (Tuner Cars For Sale)

You’ve seen them before — people drop crappy mods or do some horrible builds on some model and mark them up to what they believe would be a worth-while price. But they are far from worth that price, and those mods often make the car much worse. Drew Peacock (who I have not been able to get enough of calling out crappy builds) calls out more cars from places like Facebook Marketplace and Cars & Bids this week, including someone who wants $105,ooo for a ‘92 Acura NSX that I’m sure you’re already picturing how they butchered it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Another Classic Retro Review

Another Classic Retro Review

1995 Chevy Blazer and GMC Jimmy | Retro Review

MotorWeek’s retro reviews? I mean, what more needs to be said about these masterpieces? This week we’re watching the 1995 review of the Chevy Blazer/GMC Jimmy twins. It’ll make you wish GM had made a proper Bronco competitor instead of the neutered crossover Blazer we got instead.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

A Modern Review Of A Classic Land Yacht

A Modern Review Of A Classic Land Yacht

1975 Cadillac Sedan DeVille Review: The Mini Fleetwood

What was six feet wide, 19-feet long, 5,050 pounds and powered by an 8.2-liter V8? If you guess some older, full-size pickup, you’re way off. No I’m talking about a 1975 Cadillac Sedan DeVille. JW Reviews shares with us the land-yacht luxury only found in the older Cadillacs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

The Hellcat Wagon Dodge Should Have Made

The Hellcat Wagon Dodge Should Have Made

Building the Ultimate Station Wagon | Charger Magnum Hellcat | 1000HP Hellwagon | Pt 98

The LX platformed Dodge Magnum left us over 15 years ago, and there hasn’t been anything like it sense. Sure Dodge sells the Durango, but there’s nothing like a Hemi-powered muscle wagon. Junkyard Dave is doing the lord’s work by been building his own Hellcat-powered Dodge Charger-based wagon coined the “Hellwagon.” This week’s video is another part of his long saga to get this thing finished.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

What The Hell Happened To American Hot Rod?

What The Hell Happened To American Hot Rod?

What Went Wrong? The Rise and Fall of “American Hot Rod”

American Hot Rod ran for five seasons from 2004-2007 on Discovery Channel, following hot-rodding legend Boyd Coddington and the crew of his Southern California shop as they made some of the world’s best hot rods. But the series ended when Coddington died in 2007. And Celebrity Net Worth takes us behind the scenes of a troubled show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Continuing The KITT From Knight Rider Build

Continuing The KITT From Knight Rider Build

Fanhome Build the Knight Rider KITT - Stages 75-78 - Bonnet Hinges and Headlights

I was nearly fooled — almost believing that this thing was an actual, real life drivable car. That’s how good this KITT model that YouTube’s World of Wayne has been working on. This video shows build stages 75-78 following along as he works on the frame of the model as well as the hood hinges and headlights.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Nail-Biting Die-Cast Racing

Nail-Biting Die-Cast Racing

Most Dangerous Race Ever!!! (KotM4 T1-17) Diecast Racing

Detailed die-cast racing, complete with little shops and tiny people models? What more do I need to say? Another great die-cast racing video from 3dbotmaker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

A Supercharged Father’s Day Gift

A Supercharged Father’s Day Gift

I Supercharged My Dads’ 68 Camaro For Fathers Day!

There’s probably no better gift to get a man on Father’s Day, than a car. When it’s a tuned up version of your father’s own car — that’s even better. Check out ScrapLife Garage as he gives his father’s ‘68 Camaro more power by way of supercharger, just in time for the day to appreciate our pops.

Advertisement

11 / 11