This week’s videos are about the classics. There’s a retro review of the old Chevy Blazer/GMC Jimmy that’ll have you yearning for those smaller truck- based SUVs. Then teleport to the late 1970s with a review of a Cadillac Sedan DeVille land yacht. If you’re into toy cars, there’s a wild die- cast race that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. And to really cap the mountain of nostalgia — the continuing build of a KITT from Knight Rider model.

Advertisement

Check out those great things and more on the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.