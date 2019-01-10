M Performance Parts Unfortunately Don't Do The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Any Favors

The new 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is very disappointing to look at. It’s the worst parts of the ugly European 2 Series hatchback and the U.S. 2 Series sports coupe bundled into a sedan that somehow looks worse than a Ford Focus. Turns out you can’t hide ugly with BMW M Performance parts, either.

The M Performance parts catalog for the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is not a coupe and hardly deserves to share a title with the gorgeous 6 Series sedan, are mostly cosmetic but there’s one option that genuinely should improve performance, according to Motor1.

There’s an optional sport braking system that upgrades to larger “inner-vented” perforated discs with a red finish, which pairs nicely with three new wheel options including an 18-inch Y-spoke style matte black design which is also available as a complete winter wheel set, an 18-inch Cerium Grey wheel also available as a winter set, and a 19-inch double spoke dual-color wheel.

Inside, there’s a new alcantara steering wheel, with optional carbon fabric wrap for the shift paddles. There’s of course other carbon fiber touches throughout the cabin, finished off with special floor mats with the M colors.

And then for exterior cosmetic junk, there’s a ton of contrasting pieces that are mostly carbon fiber, save for the optional gloss black trunk lid spoiler that BMW claims “effectively reduces lift,” which is some lovely malarkey that’s probably technically true on a nearly immeasurably small level.

There’s also a high-gloss black grille option, carbon fiber side-view mirrors, and carbon fiber wrapped titanium outer exhaust pipes, which are horrid.

None of these cosmetic upgrades do anything to hide the fact that this car has the rear end of a BMW crossover that’s busier than a Lexus in a blinder for some reason, and I can’t help but laugh at the horrible render of the car getting sideways that screams of desperation for acceptance from a fanbase that already wrote this car off when it was first rumored to be based on a Mini.

But ultimately the car is fine. I don’t think it’s as bad as everyone says, at least from the front. BMW has been selling cars like this in Europe and China for awhile, and it’s damn hard to make a compact car look good these days if you want it to be safe. Mazda still manages, but that’s about it.

I think the only thing that could save an M version of this car is if all of them are sold in a hatchback body style , which will never happen. Oh well, Minis are also fun to drive.

