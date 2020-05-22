Look What's Finally Here And Waiting For Me

Okay, everyone, let’s all just try to stay calm. I mean, I know you can’t but, I had to at least ask you to try. I know calmness is no longer an option because just today I got the notice from the freight warehouse in Wilmington, NC, that my brand-new Changli New Energy Mini Electric Car for Adults (NEMECA), very likely the cheapest new car available in the world, has arrived. Get excited, mothertrusters.



Yes, after months of waiting, so much paperwork, and far more money than I’d have guessed, this absurd little 1.1 horsepower beast has finally made it, and is patiently waiting for me to collect it and introduce it to a life of adventure.

Well, there’s still that one payment that has to get wired to the customs company so all the proper releases happen, but I’m assured that process is happening and should be complete by next Wednesday or so.

As of now the plan is for our own intrepid David Tracy to drive down here in his Jeep J10 pickup, and from here we’ll go collect the Changli and bring it back. I think we’ll likely make the trip next Thursday, so you have time to prepare yourselves, mentally and physically, accordingly.

Once home, we’ll do a full unboxing/unwrapping video, a full walkaround and inspection, David will do a deep-dive technical evaluation, and then, after we feed it rich, creamery American electrons, we’ll take it for a first test drive, which, of course, we’ll video for you as well.

My pickles, just look at the grandeur of this thing!

Even slathered in cardboard and shrinkwrapped, you can’t hide the majestic sleek lines that have become a Changli trademark all across the globe.

Look at that one sporty wheel peeking out there, teasing you with the promise of the raw, untamed driving pleasures that only a $930 electric car can deliver.

It’s been so long since I clicked that ‘Contact Supplier’ button on that Alibaba link that it’s hard to believe it’s finally here.

But it is.

Is there anything in particular you’d like to see or do with this thing? Any details you’d like focused on? Let me know!