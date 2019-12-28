Look ‘Behind The Pimping’ At This Abandoned Pimp My Ride Minivan

Several months ago we notified you about this former Pimp My Ride minivan that was for sale and in need of some serious re-pimping. Well, the call was answered by Jalopnik alumnus Tavarish who purchased the minivan for $800 and gave us a behind-the-scenes look at this historic relic of early 2000s car customization.

Questionably tasteful paint job? Check. Unnecessary flat screens everywhere? Check. Amplifiers and speakers making the cargo area otherwise useless? Check.

Pimp My Ride has been called out for shoddy work, and there certainly is some on this minivan but a lot of it was seemingly well made. The upholstery looks good and the sliding door has a custom motor mechanism that still works. Impressive considering the overall condition of the van is rough after several years of sitting. The alternator was seized and the accessory belt was missing.

The YouTube video explains that the original minivan was a ‘98 Plymouth Grand Voyager, but instead of fixing that one, the show bought a nicer 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan and just pretended like it was the same one.

The minivan cleaned up nice and was brought back to its former “glory” with more time and money tha n anyone without a popular YouTube channel should spend on it. Still, it was fun to see behind the ride pimping and reminisce about a time when car shows were on MTV and YouTube was a time waster and not a career aspiration .