It’s no secret that Jalopnik has traditionally been the gathering place for wagon stans. Wagons are just like sedans, but they have more room, an airier less-claustrophobic interior, better visibility, and incredible utility. Wagons are just like hatchbacks, but usually with adult-useable rear seats. Wagons are just like SUVs, but better on fuel, more aerodynamic, and with a lower center of gravity. You get it, wagons are the best. There’s no debating that. Which is why WagonFest is one of the coolest car shows out there.

A week ago the event-hosting powerhouses at Avants up in Seattle put on a damp but totally awesome ode to the wagon. Apparently over 300 long-roof fans drove their big booty vehicles out to the grounds of Dirtfish rally school for a mass appreciation of the coolness of hatches over trunks.

While my wife and I did not make the trek t0 the event, someone with a gorgeous Rioja Red Buick Regal TourX made an appearance. It makes me wish we had gone so we could have hard parked next to each other for the event. One Regal TourX is nice, but two is perfect.

The event has been called the “largest station wagon gathering in the universe” and they might well be right. Whether you’re driving an estate, a Touring, an Avant, or whatever you want to call it, you’ll be welcome at this show. There were all kinds of different varieties of wagons on the day, from Europe, Japan, and Detroit alike.

There was even a Ferrari FF on hand for the show, which is sort of a wagon, you know. Okay, more of a shooting brake, but it counts.



This wild 1979 Toyota Corolla mounted on a pickup chassis is probably my favorite thing from the show, however, as it’s just bonkers enough to catch eyeballs no matter where it goes. Just look at how much of that quarter panel was cut out to fit the monster meats.

This magnificent Chevrolet Impala SS Wagon (something which did not exist) is totally up my alley. I can’t get enough giant GM B-Body wagon content, so I’d certainly have been drooling all over this beauty.

And it wouldn’t be a Seattle show without some forbidden fruit from Canada like this mega Evo 9 wagon. Not only is that just a great car from the factory, but this one has a phenomenal stance. Big fan of that right there. Well done.

This wonderful diesel wagon drove up to the event from Los Angeles, Calif. so it’s clear the owner prays at the altar of wagon. As the windshield says, the car has just over 600,000 miles on the odometer, and it still looks pretty damn nice. Those Merc turbodiesels are going to outlast us all in the nuclear winter, aren’t they?

Even at WagonFest, It’s Van Time.

You know next year we’ll have to hop in the way back and road trip it all the way to Snoqualmie to take part in this gathering of like-minded enthusiasts. Sounds like fun. Throw the roof box on and your wagon will fit right in! See you there?

