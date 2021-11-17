A pristine example of an enthusiast poster car is rolling across the auction block. Up for grabs is a 1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale complete with a Martini replica livery and real European Rally homologation PIAA lights.

If there’s a car that has a place in the hearts of enthusiasts, it’s probably the Lancia Delta HF Integrale. Regardless if you know it from Group A rally racing or Gran Turismo, chances are you’re drooling right now. I even had to gather my own thoughts before writing this. But you indeed have a chance to buy this masterpiece in an auction from aptly-named Collecting Cars.

The Lancia HF Integrale was a rally car for the road: A homologated version of Lancia’s practically unstoppable Group A racer. Our Raphael Orlove wrote about how the car may be the best homologation special ever conceived. Bask in all of its Martini-flavored glory:

The Delta Integrale remains one of the most dominant cars in the history of rallying. Lancia was possibly tipped off early to the oncoming death of Group B, and they had the Integrale ready for the very first rally of the Group A era back in ‘87. And the car dominated straight away. And it kept on dominating, winning the manufacturer’s title six years in a row. No other car in the history of the WRC has been so consistently victorious. Contemporary reports talk about how it took years for other manufacturers to come close to challenging the Delta, how the Integrale flattered the driver with exceptional balance to match its power.﻿

This particular model is the HF Integrale 16V. It’s finished in Bianco (white) with a Martini livery wrap.

Both paint and wrap are said to be in good condition. Adding to the livery are the aforementioned homologation rally lights and OZ Racing wheels.

Under the hood resides a 2.0-liter turbo four making 197 horsepower.

That drives all four wheels through a five-speed manual. It weighs around 2,800 pounds, so that’s plenty of power to live out your rally driver fantasies.

And it’s not just speed because this car is truly a sight to behold. Check out that interior. You get a factory sunroof, an Alpine stereo and not much else. Perfect.

The seller says that the car was purchased in Madrid, Spain from the second owner. It was given a bit of a reconditioning, where both the mechanicals and cosmetics have been gone through.

The interior is reupholstered and the engine was removed last year for a full service at that time. Everything is noted as working as they should, save for a main seal seep. The seller has original parts and documentation, including service manuals and records.

Sadly, buyers in certain states may lose out because it doesn’t have a catalyst. The auction is still in its early days and it’s bidding at $100 with five days to go on Collecting Cars.