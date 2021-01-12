Listen To The 450 HP Singer ACS Shred Like No Other Safari 911

Singer ACS Photo : Singer Vehicle Design

There’s been plenty of talk about the new 450-horsepower Safari Porsche 911-inspired Singer Vehicle Design All-terrain Competition Study. We’ll just call it the Singer ACS for short.



Enough talk. Now it’s time to listen to the car’s 3.6-liter flat-six engine tear through the mud. Singer finally released video of the first of what will end up being two ACS builds.



The video is short, but it gets right to the good stuff: turbo noise, exhaust and tons of mud splatter — the windshield perfectly protected by those awesome splash guards protruding from the front bumper.

Singer Vehicle Design partnered with Richard Tuthill and Tuthill Porsche to tune the rally-inspired 911 model. The car takes inspiration directly from the 959 and 911 SC/RS, as well as Tuthill’s own tuned 911s, the cars that he and his company race. That’s him driving the ACS, if you’re wondering.

Tuthill Porsche-prepped 911 rally cars have won the East African Safari Classic Rally four times, most recently in 2019. Many of the racing preparations on Tuthill’s rally cars, like the removable front splash guards, directly inspired features seen on the ACS.

While there are currently only two ACS builds planned, the door is open for more. The custom 911 features full-time all-wheel drive, a five-speed sequential gearbox, a full FIA-certified roll cage, three locking differentials, two spare tires and five-way adjustable dampers. The package is ruthlessly legitimate and notably, its price has not been officially revealed.

