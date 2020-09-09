Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Truck Yeah

Likely Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype With Massive Fender Flares Shows Up In Michigan

justintylerwestbrook
Justin T. Westbrook
Filed to:Ford Bronco
Ford BroncoFord Bronco RaptorWarthogFordTruck YeahFord Ranger RaptorFord RangerFord Raptor
Illustration for article titled Likely Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype With Massive Fender Flares Shows Up In Michigan
Photo: Bronco6G
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
It’s only been a few weeks since a Ford employee LinkedIn account seemingly confirmed a new Ford Bronco Raptor was in development, but it appears the new model is already out on Michigan roads to test its new suspension and massive fender flares.

The images were forwarded to Jalopnik from the admin team at the Bronco6G forums, who originally posted these photos and more to their website earlier today.

undefined
Photo: Bronco6G

As the forum points out, the heavily-camouflaged truck still reveals quite a lot about the (rather obvious) design brief for the Bronco. It will be taller. It will be bouncier. It appears the track will be wider. And by god will it have the fender flares to show for it. That’s the Raptor way.

The forum also claims the Bronco development project is potentially codenamed “Warthog,” and the images show the clearly-worked-over Bronco riding on what appears to be a set of BF Goodrich AT tires.

undefined
Photo: Bronco6G
Ford has yet to officially confirm a Bronco Raptor is in development. However, just before the regular Bronco’s big reveal earlier this year, the rumor mill was heating up with reports of the first-ever U.S. Ranger Raptor pickup model going on sale here for the 2021 model year.

The new Ranger Raptor could possibly get the old Focus RS 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, capable of up to at least 350 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, or it could also get Ford’s twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. I would expect those same options to be on the table for a Bronco Raptor, too.

From there, between a Ranger Raptor and the F-150 Raptor, I can’t imagine that leaves too much engineering or parts-sourcing to be done on a fun Bronco.

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

tommykar
TommyKar

OK, I get that the Raptor name has become a brand name. But I disagree, see, it’s the F-150 SVT Raptor. When I say, “Look at that Ford Raptor!”, most of us would picture the F-150. It works because the model is not a name, like Bronco. But Ford has always like to mix animals together, Mustang Cobra. I get it, I had a framed Cobra and Countach on my wall. Couldn’t SVT come up with cool names for each of the special editions? How about some other names like the Ranger SVT Cheetah, or Bronco SVT Lightning (see what I did there?). :)