Lifted Subaru BRZ Rallycross, Model Car Police Chases, A Broken Land Rover: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

Car Culture

Lifted Subaru BRZ Rallycross, Model Car Police Chases, A Broken Land Rover: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week

From slow-motion car crashes using toy cars based on models to the most expensive unexpected drag race proving brawn and beauty can coexist.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Lifted Subaru BRZ Rallycross, Model Car Police Chases, A Broken Land Rover: The Best Automotive Videos On YouTube This Week
Image: The Topher YouTube

The automotive treasure chest that is YouTube keeps on giving this week. See just how much detail and care goes into customizing Donks. If you’ve ever wondered just how good previous generations of the Honda Civic Type R were, there’s a guy who purchased one generation that had an interesting-looking design.

Advertisement

Car payments are still at all time highs — and if video footage from an auto auction is any indication, repos are up too. If you don’t believe me, wait until you see an Acura Integra, a car that’s been on the market for just over a year, dirty and parked among a bunch of other cars waiting to cross the auction block.

Check out that and more with the best automotive videos on YouTube this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Old Subaru Crosstrek Vs. New Subaru Crosstrek

Old Subaru Crosstrek Vs. New Subaru Crosstrek

2024 vs 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Features and Off-Road Shootout

Does a three year difference between a single model make much of a difference? YouTube channel Driving Sports TV set out to answer that question pitting a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek against a 2021 Crosstrek. A series of off-road tests will determine if newer really is better or if they’re exactly the same.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

A Broken Land Rover LR3

A Broken Land Rover LR3

LIVING WITH THE WORLD’S MOST UNRELIABLE CAR!

A Land Rover LR3 is a vehicle that you’d probably want to avoid if you don’t want to drive something with a ton of problems. They’re notoriously unreliable as Autoalex V2 found out. He purchased an LR3 (or Discovery as they were still known in the U.K.) for just over $3,800, and goes about as badly as you’d expect.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

An FK2 Honda Civic Type R

An FK2 Honda Civic Type R

I BOUGHT A HONDA CIVIC FK2 TYPE R!

While the FK8 Honda Civic Type R was the first Type R model to come to the U.S., the rest of the world has been enjoying Civic Type Rs for years. One of the more controversial Type Rs was the FK2 produced from 2015-2017. It had a... unique looking design. But it also had a 306 horsepower turbocharged I4 that was enough to make you forgive its looks. Calvin’s Car Diary was lucky enough to purchase an FK2 Type R recently. It must be pretty damn great because he seems to love it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Slow Motion Die Cast Car Crashes

Slow Motion Die Cast Car Crashes

1 /64 Scale Cars 80's Police Chase & Crashes Compilation 1000 fps

Anything that has model or die cast cars is a winner. Renbricks took 1/64 scale cars from the 80s to create police chase and crash scenes. The fact that it’s all in slow motion makes it even better.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Subaru BRZ Rallycross

Subaru BRZ Rallycross

2022 Lifted BRZ - POV First Rallycross!

Taking a slightly modified Subaru BRZ and putting it in a rallycross race is one of the dumbest, greatest things someone could do. And that’s exactly what The Topher did when he entered a Subaru BRZ that had been slightly raised and fitted with trail tires and entered it into a rallycross race. The BRZ surprisingly held its own on the loose dirt track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The Ultimate Drag Race

The Ultimate Drag Race

Raptor R vs Cullinan, Urus, G63 AMG, Escalade V, Range Rover — Cammisa Ultimate Drag Race Replay

What do you get when a Long Wheelbase Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG G63, Lamborghini Urus, Ford F-150 Raptor R, Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Cadillac Escalade-V pull up next to each other? One of the wildest drag races you’ll probably ever see.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

A Cheap Ford Taurus SHO That Came Up Missing

A Cheap Ford Taurus SHO That Came Up Missing

I Won a V8 Ford Taurus SHO from Manheim It got Lost and now Doesn’t Run! Missing for 1 Month!

Auto Action Rebuilds scored a find at a Manheim auto auction recenetly. He managed to pick up a third generation Ford Taurus SHO from the days when Ford shoved a Yamaha developed 3.4-liter V8 under the hood. He took a risk buying this in a red light auction; that pretty much means he purchased it without knowing anything about it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Fake Crash Tests With A Clay Van

Fake Crash Tests With A Clay Van

Crash test van Gazel Next of plasticine clay

Homemade Clay Cars ENG did something pretty interesting. Using plasticine clay, he made a small scale replica of a Gazel Next, a Russian made cargo van that looks similar to a Mercedes Sprinter. Using the van and another clay model, he performed realistic crash tests using them. With realistic looking damage due to how soft and pliable the plasticine clay is, it’s an interesting watch that you keep having to remind yourself isn’t real because of how real it comes across.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

A Place Donks Go To Get Hooked Up

A Place Donks Go To Get Hooked Up

We Taking Care Of the Donk Game Here at Jug-Head Auto Tunes

Yungjunghead took an opportunity to highlight the great work he does fixing up old American cars and turning them into Donks. From the huge iconic wheels to immaculate interiors complete with all kinds of ambient lighting, you can’t help but appreciate the kind of detail that goes into each of these.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Some Surprising Auction Finds

Some Surprising Auction Finds

I Found this 2020 Saleen Supercharged at IAA and it’s JUNK! You Won’t Believe Why! Also 2 RAM TRXs

In another video by Auto Auction Rebuilds, he visits the local auto auction to see what’s on the lot — and the cars he finds there are a brutal reminder that a lot of people are still in way over their heads with car payments. From a current generation GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali, to the new Acura Integra to a 2020 Saleen-tuned Mustang, there’s more than a few freshly repossessed cars to choose from.

Advertisement

12 / 12