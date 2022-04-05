I’m sure you guys are all familiar with the phrase “don’t reinvent the wheel.” Well it seems the chief makers of wheels – auto manufacturers – aren’t. First it was Tesla with the yoke, now it’s... Lexus? That’s right: Good ol’ conservative hasn’t-changed-ots-infotainment-in-like-eight-years Lexus has decided that what its next car needs is a fucking yoke.



Toyota announced that the new RZ 450e will be revealed on Wednesday 4/20 (blaze it) at 6 a.m. It’ll be twins with Toyota’s new EV, the BZ4X. which is also twins with the new Subaru Solterra. So, I guess they’re triplets. Whatever. None of this matters because the RZ has a fucking yoke.

There may be some hope yet, however. According to The Verge, the new BZ4X (terrible name) will come standard with a regular steering wheel, but can be optioned with a y*ke. That means there is certainly a possibility that RZ 450e owners won’t get stuck with half a wheel.



Man, I just don’t know why this is the newest trend. Cars are not ready to drive themselves, and until they are (which won’t be for a long time), drivers should have an entire steering wheel in front of them. This isn’t Knight Rider, Lexus. We still need to steer the car around turns and parallel park without looking like a goofus maloofus.

Lexus, I just want to talk. I want to know why you’d forsake us in this. Is it something we did? Please. Tell me. We need an explanation.

I’m sure Lexus isn’t the only company that is following Tesla’s lead, but so far they’ve been the only ones “brave” enough to actually release it.

See you all back here on 4/20 for a more in depth look at Lexus’s newest ode to following the trends... even when they’re bad.