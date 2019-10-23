Lexus' LF-30 Electrified Concept Has A Drone Support Vehicle

It seems like everyone is showing up to the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show with some awesome new all-electric concepts, and Lexus is no exception. Its LF-30 Electrified concept features a motor in each wheel with the aim of this being implemented in all of Lexus’ EVs by 2030.



Lexus calls the LF-30 a “fundamental leap” in its automotive technologies with an aim toward both electrification and autonomy, but the most immediately striking feature is the motors in all four corners that deliver a combined 536 horsepower.

The whole aim of those motors is to provide a better-handling ride. Lexus’ pr ess release mentions a technology called Advanced Posture Control, which essentially regulates power output from the motors to make for a smoother ride. Individual motors also allow for AWD, FWD, and RWD power, all depending on the driving conditions. From the press release:

The steer-by-wire system eliminates a mechanical connection to allow more flexible turning control depending on driving conditions, and a more precise steering feel aligned with the driver’s intention. It also contributes to a greater sense of openness by allowing the steering controller can be shifted forward and out of the way during autonomous driving.

The LF-30 will be battery powered (BEV), the full details of which will be revealed in November by Lexus—and a more detailed lineup plan will follow suit, with Lexus planning a fleet of HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs. The goal is to provide an electric version of all currently available Lexus models by 2025.

And, yes: Lexus is aiming for AI software and autonomy:

Onboard AI distinguishes the voices of vehicle occupants, and uses personalized information stored on the driver’s control key to serve as a partner. It facilitates the adjustment of elements of the interior environment, such as air temperature and audio, and the setting of navigation routes and destinations, while also making proposals for activities after arrival. It also understands driver’s preferences and helps them control the suspension and powertrain settings in real-time according to the driving scene. Based on the latest autonomous driving technology concept of ‘Lexus Teammate’, the LF-30 Electrified features advanced driving support functions in the form of a Chauffeur mode and a Guardian mode. Occupants can enjoy both comfort and peace of mind during autonomous driving with advanced posture control technology being employed. Furthermore, a self-parking function and a front-door pickup function in which the LF-30 Electrified autonomously moves from driveway to doorstep provide an especially high level of convenience.



I think my favorite feature of the whole thing, though, has to be the fact that this thing comes with a drone support vehicle. The press release doesn’t include a ton of information here but does state that the drone will be able to handle such incredible tasks as transporting luggage from the storage area to your front door. That is the kind of technology the people need.