Mercedes’ EQG concept is already a bit bonkers, an all-electric version of their famous, brick-like off-roader-turned-absurd-luxo-cruiser with the rear-mounted spare tire replaced with a box for charging cables and a grille made of dancing LED lights. Whatever, it’s a fun EV concept. And, I have to give Mercedes-Benz credit for not just making the usual, forgettable, fancy people doing fancy shit kind of promo video and instead giving people what they really want: subtitled squid aliens in close up.
Just look at that screenshot right there; that’s from a major automaker’s promotional video. From Mercedes-Fucking-Benz’ promotional video, and I hope whoever had this idea is getting a big fat raise and one of those cookie bouquets where the cookies are impaled on wooden dowels.
The videos are done in a deliberate late ‘70s sci-fi style, to tie into the original G-Wagen’s 1979 introduction, and Benz’ people were even careful enough to do most of it in the old 4:3 aspect ratio.
It involves time travel and aliens and lots of silver lame and latex and body paint and all kinds of top-notch bonkersism.
Here, just watch:
Man, there’s even a scene that seems to have the same Star Wars holographic monster chess game that was on the Millenium Falcon:
There’s a second video, featuring a surprisingly game Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener as EQGorden, and even more aliens and shit:
Yes, yes, finally, a PR team that gets it.
Yeah, it’s all deeply goofy and silly, both wonderful qualities I’d not have expected from Mercedes-Benz. Automotive PR tends to take itself way, way too seriously, using words like “dynamism” and making claims of world-changing and making use of the word “DNA” so much you’d think they were engineering embryos or something, but this, this is a refreshing change.
The closest sort of thing I can think of would be Nissan’s old promo video for the Pao back in the early 1990s. This has the same sort of playful nongivashittery of that, and, again, I can’t stress enough how much this industry needs to take itself less seriously.
So, good job, whatever goofballs at Mercedes-Benz or their ad agency made this happen! It’s appreciated.
I’ll be sure to buy a dozen of the electric G-Wagens just as soon as my Elio stock takes off.
DISCUSSION
Well if Benz is bonkers enough to call a dragster, a Tron cycle, and a ‘69 Charger their competition:
Yeah, sure.
Nice concept for the promo...fell kinda flat. Couldn’t help thinking the utter cheesiness of the props, costumes, and F/X meant it was cheap to produce—actual pitch point? And were the chrome babes nodding their heads back and forth in homage to the Stepford Wife-like androids in the “I, Mudd” Old Trek episode as those cyborg babes got their heads effed-up? I’d put money on it. Plus nods to Forbidden Planet, Lost in Space, as mentioned Star Wars, Futurama, and other Trek bits...which came off OK. Hey, at least one of Hitler’s favorite companies gave it a shot—maybe the next promo will be a home run.