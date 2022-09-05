Happy Labor Day! Today is a day for laughter and relaxation, and when I want to laugh, I fire up the YouTube machine and seek out the start of the 2008 World Touring Car Championship race at Oschersleben.

This video probably won’t be new to most of you, but then you already know how it ages like fine wine. If you haven’t seen it before, you’re truly blessed on this national holiday.

In fairness, the full quote here from Mr. I’m-Going-for-First John Cleland is “the guy who designed this first corner should be taken in a dark room and beat about the head,” not “beaten.” But “beaten” has always struck me as funnier, and I think the editing call — intentional or not — to end the video before Cleland is done admonishing the designer of a truly awful circuit is part of what makes the clip so perfect. Oschersleben is apparently coming to iRacing this week, and you just know a field of rookies is going to accidentally recreate this all-time great racing moment crunch after cracked bumper.