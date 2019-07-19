As we may soon be saying about the 2020 Corvette Stingray itself: damn, that was fast. Though the car just debuted last night, the configurator is already online so you can spec it out to the fullest extent of your desires. Let’s go!

You can find the link to do so right here. While it doesn’t seem to let us figure out price yet, we can see all the colors, wheel options, interior colors and available packages for the launch model.

Because I am a person of taste and class, my Corvette is Arctic White with a dark Morello Red interior, dark wheels and the Z51 Performance Package:

Advertisement

A mighty fine Corvette, if I do say so myself. Something a true sophisticate might drive.



You’ll recall that the new C8 packs a 6.2-liter V8 with 495 horsepower mounted behind the driver for the first time in production spec. It is estimated to do zero to 60 mph in under three seconds and has an eight-speed paddle-shift dual-clutch gearbox.

Advertisement

We don’t know exact pricing details yet, but since it will start under $60,000, it may well have punted several competitors (including more expensive ones) into the trash right away.

Advertisement

I’m not sold on that giant screen or the huge vertical row of buttons, but it’s a Corvette—your tradeoffs have to happen somewhere.



What does your C8 look like? Configure it and let us know.