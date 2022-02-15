This delightful run of an ambulance driver through crowded streets is making the rounds this morning and damn, I haven’t seen such skilled maneuvering through stressful traffic in a long time.

The video was originally posted to TikTok and Instagram by Turkish user @paramedicoffciall. Some of this users videos show fairly sane driving, along with honking and loud sirens, but this bit of driving was a bit more aggressive.

This isn’t the only video showing off this driver’s mad-dash skills. Most of the TikTok videos uploaded reminds viewer that “participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.” I’d go a little stronger and say do not drive like this if you don’t have both the training and a vehicle with a giant siren on top and you are literally on your way to save a life.

Maybe this driver should take a page from WWI ambulance driver Gwenda Hawkes and switch careers to race car driver. They’d dominate NASCAR and definitely make for more interesting races.

Driving in Turkey actually looks like a lovely adventure when you aren’t dodging traffic on your way to a medical emergency, at least through David Tracy’s eyes. You can read all about it here.