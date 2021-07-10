Let The MILF Mobile Live Its Best Life

A new law against vulgar vanity plates might just put Maine’s favorite vehicle out of commission. That’s right: the MILF Mobile could see the end of its days, The Intercept reports.

If you’re driving through Maine and spot a teal 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, you’ve found Karen Glidden, and you’ve also found the vehicle that has “MILF Mobile” plastered across its rear window. Her iconic ‘TITSOUT’ license plate is one of over 400 current plates that would violate the new law’s vulgarity standards, which forbids curse words or common acronyms that include curse words.

What’s interesting is that this law can only apply to state-issued license plates, which means Glidden’s other bumper stickers — some of which read “Kids in this bitch, honk if one falls out,” “If you’re gonna ride my ass, at least pull my hair,” and “Condoms prevent minivans” — are fair game. All things considered, Glidden doesn’t consider her license plate to be that big of a deal.

“The plate references the fact that I exclusively breastfed all four of my children,” Glidden told The Intercept. “And that I frequently drive topless. Maine is in fact a topless state.”

Democratic state Senator William Diamond is the primary mover behind this plate ban. He argues that he doesn’t consider himself to be a prude and that there’s still plenty of room for free speech, even after banning vulgar words. Maine’s current secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, agrees, saying, ““One of my favorite games on road trips as a kid was the license plate game. But sadly, this is not a game I’d recommend to kids on Maine’s roadways today.”

Glidden has had her plate for years. In 2015, a law passed that removed the secretary of state’s ability to reject vanity plate applications based on vulgarity; the reversal of that law was introduced in January of this year.

With the proliferation of vulgar bumper stickers, it does seem to be a little strange that there would be such a push to remove vanity plates; after all, why not simply slap on an even more obscene bumper sticker? Glidden seems to get it. From the article:

“I’m working on a design for a large vinyl wrap for my van. It’ll say ‘TITS OUT’ in huge letters with a diagonal red streak with swear words filling the whole thing,” Glidden said. “Like if the lyrics to the song ‘Shit Piss Fuck’ by Blink-182 were made into a giant, obnoxious decal. It might just make the state wish they hadn’t even worried about offensive vanity plates.”

I stand with you, Karen. Let’s keep that MILF Mobile on the road.