Lego's Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Is The Latest Kit I Have To Buy Now

Lego has been absolutely killing it lately, seemingly adding a new and outstanding vehicle to its repertoire of rides every other week. Just a week ago, we were introduced to the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, joining the toymaker’s roster of GT cars of various makes and sizes. This week’s reveal, though, is a different beast entirely: a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. And it’s not even that expensive! (For a Lego kit, anyway.)



Indeed, the Wrangler retails for $49, which makes it a far cheaper gift than that 488, priced at $169. Unfortunately, neither of these new Technic kits will arrive before Christmas. They are slated to begin shipping January 1, per the Lego website, so they’ll qualify for the belated present window.

To me, this Wrangler is the ideal Lego set to give because it isn’t that pricey, isn’t extremely complex at 665 pieces and looks pretty accurate, which of course is aided by the Wrangler’s classic proportions.

Oh, and it’s also adorable. I mean, just look at this press shot:

Those tiny girders! The winch! The axles even articulate — what’s not to love? The little Wrangler can be steered from the back via a dial and in true Lego fashion, even the seats fold down.

I have to admit, it’s hard not to be jealous of kids these days. Lego’s garage currently consists of the Fiat 500, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Jaguar’s Formula E racecar, Porsche 911 RSR, Dom Toretto’s Charger from Fast & Furious, new Land Rover Defender, Ferrari F40 Competizione and Audi Sport Quattro S1, among many other vehicles I haven’t mentioned.

Not all of them necessarily translate well to Lego form, but who cares? The fact so many options exist today would have broken my 9-year-old brain. And we haven’t even discussed the vast community of builders out there sharing their own creations, like Steve Hall, whose Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI fills me with childlike glee.



So, to you and the little car enthusiasts in your life, happy building. This is certainly the season for it.