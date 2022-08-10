If you’re thinking about the companies that make the most tires, your mind might jump to the likes of Bridgestone or Michelin, a ll stalwarts of the tire game that churn out millions every year. But, in fact, there is one manufacturer out there that makes millions more tires than the competition. That brand is, of course, Lego.



The Danish toy maker, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is far and away the world’s largest tire maker. In fact, the company makes almost 100 million more tires than second place Michelin.

According to the Guinness World Records, Lego’s tire production peaked in 2010 when the company churned out 381 million tiny tires. Since then, it has held the record for the largest annual volume toy tire manufacturer.

Advertisement

These days, production floats around 306 million rubber tires every year. Each finding its home in the company’s awesome sets, like the Lego VW bus, a Chevrolet Camaro or a toy model of McLaren’s F1 car.

Sure, the pedants among you might be keen to point out that it’s easy to make tires that are smaller, and I’m sure you’re right. But, the Guinness World Records office claims that Lego tires “do fit all descriptions of a standard tire ” and adds that the “rubber compound used for the Lego products would not be out of place on a domestic car.”



But how many lego tires are equivalent to one regular car tire?

Well, a standard car tire is around 45 percent rubber. On a 20lb tire, that equates to 9lb of rubber. Lego tires on the other hand, are 100 percent rubber, and on average weigh about 20 grams, which is 0.0441lb.

Advertisement

So, with some quick math, there are roughly 200 Lego tires to every one regular tire. That means that at its peak, Lego was churning out the equivalent of 1.9 million full-size tires.