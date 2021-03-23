Learning Nothing From The Past, Nissan Commits To Subprime Lending

Image : Scott Heppell ( Getty Images )

The Great Recession apparently taught a lot of these companies absolutely nothing. Some are getting back into the same routines that caused the economy to tumble back in 2008 . Nissan is following suit by committing to subprime lending, CarsDirect reports. T he company laid out its subprime plans to dealers in a circulated bulletin.

Advertisement

With a name as bad as this whole idea itself, the program is called Signature Access Subprime Dual Pass-Through Program. It looks made up but it’s not. The program officially began on March 16 and is essentially a second chance for buyers not approved by Nissan Motor Acceptance . D ealers can send the credit application to outside lenders that specialize in subprime lending for approval. Even though these customers would be financing cars outside of Nissan, they would still be eligible for incentives normally reserved for Nissan Motor Acceptance customers.

That’s all well and good but, a side from the obvious problem of approving buyers who shouldn’t be and getting them into vehicles, the problem is the lenders that they are partnering with.

Image : Nissan

Nissan has decided to go with Santander Consumer USA and Global Lending Services as the two lenders to approve these buyers . A quick Google search will pull up BBB ratings and t hat should tell anyone all they need to know. Santander currently sits at 1.08 out of five stars. Global Lending Services is even lower at 1.02 stars. While star ratings can’t reveal the full extent of a company and how it does business, consumer reviews can.

Santander’s complaints are wide-ranging. From payments being posted to customer accounts late (and having that negatively impact their credit score) to one of the sketchiest things I have ever seen in lending: requiring a double payment at the end of the loan if the last payment is lower than the regular payment amount. Global Lending Services is just as bad. Its complaints cover things like overpayments not being returned, processing autopay payments early, to charging a daily late fee on payments that are mailed on time. Having worked in both car sales and consumer lending myself, I can tell you right now that these are two of the worst lenders I ever had to work with .

While CarsDirect paints this as a plus for buyers who otherwise wouldn’t get approved for a vehicle, the questionable business practices of these lenders mean nothing good can come out of this. Unfortunately, subprime lending and shady lenders usually go hand in hand. If Nissan doesn’t realize this, it will just further add fuel to the fire by letting these lenders put buyers in Sentras and Altimas with 20 percent APR and 75-month loan terms.