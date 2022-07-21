My love of big, many- cylinder trucks and SUVs has been well documented on this site . Despite these behemoth vehicles not really having a place in the world , I still find them incredibly cool. If you combine those big engines with a rugged off- roader (which is also awesome), you’ve got quite a stew I’m going to want to eat .

That stew is the Land Rover Defender 110 V8.

I’ll be driving it for about five days all over New Jersey, and I’ve got some medium- sized plans for it. Other than running errands, I’ll also be taking a trip down to the shore to escape some of this incredibly hot weather we’re having in the Northeast. Also on the i tinerary is trip to a drive-in movie theater with my family . It’s gonna be quite the weekend, folks.

However, before I get behind the wheel of this 5.0-liter supercharged V8 monster with over 515 horsepower and a tick over 460 lb-ft of torque, I want to know what you want to know. What are the lingering questions you have about the Defender, V8 or otherwise?

It’s it just a more grown up Jeep Wrangler/Ford Bronco, or is it something more than that? Or, d oes the Defender V8 give up on its rough and tumble roots in the name of luxury?

The exact rig I’ll be piloting is a 2023 Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition. With a few options, mine has a sticker price of $116,870. However, a JLR rep told me Carpathian Editions are pretty much the Unobtainium of the Defender world, so you should expect a pretty healthy ADM if you want one.



That sticker price of nearly $117,000 is more than twice the base price of the Defender 110 – which starts at $53,500. So, what do you get for an extra $63,370 other than an engine with twice the cylinders as the base car? I’m going to find out.

If you’ve got some questions, make sure to throw them in the comments!