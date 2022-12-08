The introduction of new sports prototype categories has enticed several manufacturers, including Lamborghini, to build new cars in an attempt to win some of the sport’s most prestigious races. The revitalization of sports prototype racing has in turn created a demand for high-level drivers to race these cars. Lamborghini has enlisted the services of Romain Grosjean, IndyCar star and ten-season F1 veteran.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has announced what Romain Grosjean’s duties will entail with the Italian manufacturer in 2023. Grosjean will balance this role with his full-time seat in the IndyCar Series with Andretti Autosport. He will serve as a test driver for the Iron Lynx-operated Lamborghini LMDh prototype alongside Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti. The prototype will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship starting in 2024. However, all three drivers will race a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in 2023 with Iron Lynx, beginning with January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Their full 2023 race program will be revealed at a later date.

Romain Grosjean said:

“First of all, it’s an honor to be joining Lamborghini, it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids. On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and team-mates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself. And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car – I’m lucky to have seen it – and an incredible project in endurance. It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

Not much is known about the Lamborghini LMDh itself yet. The only thing that has been confirmed is its hybrid powertrain layout, a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with the category’s spec energy recovery system. Whatever Lamborghini produces, it will have drivers capable of getting every second out of the car.

