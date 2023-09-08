Someone Was Crazy Enough To Jump A Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato And Film It

The Lamborghini Huracá n Sterrato is absolute madness. It’s the antithesis of what a supercar should be. It’s wild but it’s also “one of the best Lamborghini s ever, ” as our own Kyle Hyatt described it when he drove it earlier this year. But just how wild can it get? YouT uber Mark McCann recently found out when he launched the Sterrato of a jump on a dirt road.

JUMPING A LAMBORGHINI STERRATO

Now this isn’t some press car that they let McCann get a hold of. Car companies aren’t that reckless. This is McCann’s own personal Sterrato that he purchased a few months back. So the risk is all on him. But he obviously has deep pockets because the first place he takes it in the video is one of the world’s toughest off-road courses: Cowm Quarry.



The quarry is over 150 acres of tough terrain; some of it wouldn’t look out of place on another planet. It’s a dream for someone wanting to see just how much their off-road vehicle can handle . Or to do something crazy like jump a vehicle. But McCann wasn’t too reckless. He actually took the time to PPF the Sterrato. Sure, h e used duct tape — but, still. He made an effort.

That PPF didn’t matter though. Not long after going out to try the course, McCann had already screwed up parts of the Sterrato; at one point he nearly pulled off a portion of the front bumper. This made him quickly realize that there was a reason Lamborghini did the first drive of these things on dirt and sand trails: its ride height means it’s not really fit to tackle rutted trails like a Wrangler or Land Rover would. It’s more for loose gravel or dirt and sand.

So McCann took the Sterrato to a dirt track of his own making. After a couple of runs — one which caused the cars ABS system to malfunction and fail — McCann finally jumped the Sterrato. And it was pretty damn impressive. With what looked to be a decently hard landing, it’ s not known if there was any sort of damage, or at least any damage that McCann would want to publicly mention. This just goes to show you how much fun you can have when money is no object.

