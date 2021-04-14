KTM's New $30,000 Superbike Sells Out Full Run Of 500 In 48 Minutes

Image : KTM

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is one R more hardcore than the standard 1290 Super Duke R. With a 13o1cc V-twin engine making 180 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque in a bike whose total weight is just 397 pounds, the RR is going to be really fast. As impressive as its lap times, however, is how quickly it sold out.

Customers logged on to place an order for their own chance at the 500-bike limited run RR this week, and within 48 minutes they were all gone. At $30,550 dollars per, that’s a quick $15 million for the Austrian brand. U.S. availability is uncertain at the moment, according to Cycle World.

This is an impressive bike with impressive specifications. The standard Super Duke R is already an impressive bike, and this one took it several steps higher. With fully adjustable suspension and an significant 20-pound weight loss program, this bike is ready for as much track work as you can throw at it.

KTM says: “The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR is based on the wildly successful KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R but takes it further with a 90 percent track focus. Boasting an incredible parts list ranging from exclusive race-bred WP Pro Components suspension, carbon fiber bodywork, and the most complete track-orientated electronics pack ever fitted to a KTM, the ‘RR’ is KTM’s most READY TO RACE street motorcycle ever.”

I’m guessing the person who spends 30 grand on a KTM isn’t choosing among this and the BMW S1000 RR or the Ducati Streetfighter V4S. This buyer probably has all three. Plus a supercar or two. And maybe a Monet on the wall.

This is a cool machine, but thirty grand is a tough pill to swallow considering the marginally less capable Super Duke R will cost you just $18,699. Is this really worth a nearly $12,000 premium? Apparently for 500 wealthy individuals, it definitely was. And there’s a waiting list for people hoping some of those buyers back out of the deal.