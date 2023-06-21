KOENIGSEGG Regera | 0-400-0 km/h - NEW WORLD RECORD

Koenigsegg offered a simple explanation for why they bothered at all.

So, why set these new records with a car that is long off the production line? Because it can! Because it is still the King reigning supreme in today’s super competitive automotive landscape, and that is something that should be celebrated with a new record.

Advertisement

I agree, when you are the king you must continually go to an airport runway and prove again and again that you are the king, lest some chump like Rimac comes and steals the crown. At any rate, a record like zero to 250 mph to zero is easier for most people to understand than, say, a new fast time around the Nürburgring, because there are fewer annoying complications at play like car categories and whatnot. Zero-to-fast-to-zero is exactly what it sounds like. With the lack of wheel spin in the video, the way Koenigsegg did it was almost polite.